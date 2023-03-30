Cash Savage and the Last Drinks Add Sydney, Brisbane Shows to ‘So This Is Love’ Album Tour

Melbourne favourites Cash Savage & The Last Drinks have added two more dates to their upcoming So This Is Love tour. The band will hit Brisbane on Thursday, 1st June at the Powerhouse, and also play Sydney on Saturday, 3rd June at the City Recital Hall.

They’ll be supported in Brissy by post-punk outfit ENOLA and in Sydney by alt-pop singer June Jones. As perviously announced, they’ll be joined by The Peep Tempel’s Blake Scott at their Melbourne show and by Gut Health at all other Victorian stops. See the full list of Cash Savage tour dates and ticketing details below.

Cash Savage and the Last Drinks: ‘Keep Working At Your Job’

[embedded content]

So This Is Love will be the fifth album from Savage and her band, and is the follow-up to 2018’s The Citizens. So This Is Love will officially hit shelves on Friday, 28th April.

In a statement, Cash shared that the album delves into the “reality of mental fragility”.

“Depression is a human experience, but having not experienced it before, I had no idea how it infiltrates everything – your relationships, your self worth, your capacity to work and create,” Cash said. “It’s definitely given me a new level of understanding about mental health and compassion for what people go through.”

Cash Savage and the Last Drinks ‘This Is Love’ 2023 Australian Tour

Saturday, 25th March – Good Times Festival, Tocumwal NSW

Tickets: Good Times

Friday, 31st March – Meadow Festival, Bambra VIC

Tickets: Meadow

Saturday, 6th May – Mojos Bar, Fremantle WA

Tickets: Moshtix

Saturday, 13th May – Meeniyan Town Hall, Meeniyan VIC

Tickets: Oztix

Friday, 19th May – Minerva, Ballarat VIC

Tickets: Humanitix

Saturday, 20th May – Torquay Hotel, Torquay VIC

Tickets: Oztix

Thursday, 1st June – Brisbane Powerhouse, Brisbane QLD

Tickets: Cash Savage website

Friday, 2nd June – Eltham Hotel, Eltham NSW

Tickets: Oztix

Saturday, 3rd June – City Recital Hall, Sydney NSW

Tickets: Cash Savage website

Friday, 23rd June – Corner Hotel, Melbourne VIC

Tickets: Oztix

Further Reading

Cash Savage and the Last Drinks Announce New Album and National Tour

Meadow Festival Announces 2023 Lineup: Kurt Vile, Black Midi, Jen Cloher + More

Liz Stringer Announces Melbourne Solo Show Ahead of UK Tour