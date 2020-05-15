Casino Operating License Granted to HOIANA Till 2080

HONG KONG, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Suncity Group Holdings Limited (the “Company“, Hong Kong Stock Exchange code: 1383) would like to announce that Hoi An South Development Co., Ltd. (“HASD“), the joint venture of the Company with indirect equity interest of approximately 34%, was granted with the Certification for the Eligibility for Casino Business (“Casino Operating License“) to operate the HOIANA Casino by the Ministry of Finance of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. HASD is allowed to organize casino business activities according to the time limit specified in the Investment Registration Certificate for a period of 70 years until 10 December 2080. The full opening of HOIANA is scheduled to happen in 2021 while an exclusive preview will be held in summer 2020.

Major highlights in HOIANA Phase 1 include:

Four hotels offering over 1,000 rooms, suites and villas, including the all-suite Hoiana Hotel & Suites that offers personalised 24-hour butler service; New World Hoiana Hotel & Residences, a hotel that caters for both short-term and long-term stays with deluxe accommodation; KHOS Hoiana, a brand-new hospitality concept that combines tastefully appointed guest rooms with free-flowing social hubs; and, Rosewood Hoi An (to be opened later), luxurious villas that offer an inspirational journey of discovery for travellers, a perfect match with Rosewood Hotels & Resorts A Sense of Place ® philosophy;

A 4km coastline with panoramic sea view, where a unique Beach Club is being built, offering authentic sun, sea, sand and entertainment;

An 18-hole golf course, designed by the famous architect Robert Trent Jones Jr. The golf course has officially opened on 2 March 2020 ;

A wide array of F&B and retail brands, along with exciting performances and entertainment activities for both gaming and non-gaming guests.

Suncity Group is confident that HOIANA will become the finest entertainment hub in Southeast Asia, bringing positive benefits and sustainable developments to our shareholders.

Mr Chau Cheok Wa, Chairman of Suncity, said, “I am thrilled that the HOIANA is now granted with the Casino Operating License. We are now ready — and all we require is the opportunity. The Casino Operating License finally visualises my reimagination of Suncity. HOIANA is now finally allowed to open its doors to offer guests authentic Vietnamese experience embellished with sun, sea and sand. This is a very exciting time for myself to witness my vision for Suncity to sprout from ground zero into a truly integrated resort — a true metamorphosis for Suncity. Stay tuned for HOIANA’s exclusive preview in summer and the Grand Opening in 2021.”

