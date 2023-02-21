Casio Announces ITZY as G-SHOCK Brand Ambassador

Presenting a new partnership with the five-member South Korean girl group

TOKYO, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the appointment of the five-member South Korean girl group and global hit sensation ITZY as official ambassador for the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches.



ITZY

ITZY is a girl group composed of five members — Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna — from JYP Entertainment Corporation, which also gave the world TWICE and NiziU. Since ITZY’s February 2019 debut, the group has enjoyed tremendous support from a global fanbase and particularly from teenage girls and women in their twenties in Asian countries.

Ever since the launch of the first G-SHOCK watch in 1983, the brand has established itself as unrivaled in shock resistance and uniqueness of design and has consistently brought these qualities to collaborations in sports, fashion, music, art and other realms. In recent years, the brand has worked to further develop the market for women’s watches as well, with downsized versions of popular models and an ever-expanding lineup of more compact watches to cater to the needs of users across the gender spectrum.

The powerful, personally expressive songs and cool performances that give ITZY its sensational charm make for a phenomenal match with the G-SHOCK vision, which is defined by the brand concept of toughness, so Casio decided to sign the group as brand ambassador. Casio will feature ITZY in G-SHOCK advertising visuals, a movie, and more in Japan and other parts of Asia to effectively convey the G-SHOCK worldview to more users and young women in particular.

Regarding the appointment of ITZY as brand ambassador, the group comments, “All in us! ITZY has become a global ambassador for Casio G-SHOCK! Join us and witness the unstoppable G-SHOCK and ITZY’s new look!”

Special site

https://gshock.casio.com/intl/contents/ambassador/itzy/

Special movie

https://youtu.be/kL5olA8CVdo

G-SHOCK watches worn by ITZY

GM-S2100

Based on the GMA-S2100 — a smaller, slimmer version of the GA-2100 — the GM-S2100 employs a stainless-steel metal bezel while keeping the iconic octagonal form. A circular hairline finish applied to the surface of the bezel and vapor deposition applied to the dial bring out a luxe, sophisticated gleam in the watch.



GM-S2100PG-1A4 and GM-S2100B-8A

GM-S5600

The GM-S5600 inherits the iconic form of the very first G-SHOCK, the DW-5000C, presenting it in a smaller size designed to nicely fit slimmer wrists. The metal bezel gives the watch an even more chic impression.



GM-S5600GB-1 and GM-S5600PG-4

GM-S110

The GM-S110 is a mid-size version of the GA-110, a digital-analog combination G-SHOCK featuring a distinctive dimensional dial. Separate hairline and mirror finishes applied to the intricately shaped metal bezel enhance the texture of the gleaming metal material.

Profile of ITZY

Girl group composed of five members — Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna — from JYP Entertainment. Since ITZY’s February 2019 debut, the group has enjoyed tremendous support from a global fanbase and particularly from teenage girls and women in their twenties in Asian countries. Recognized with an impressive array of best new artist awards in the year of its debut and topping 480 million views of the official video for the group’s signature hit “WANNABE” since it was posted to YouTube in March 2020, the group has made a sensational splash not only in South Korea but around the world.

Followers on social media

Instagram: 18.49 million

TikTok: 10.5 million

YouTube: 8.06 million

(As of February 20, 2023)

Official site: https://itzy.jype.com/

