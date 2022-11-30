Caspin Resources welcomes best gold and moly yet at DuchessPressReleaseTMPRmRvli.jpg

Melbourne, Victoria – News Direct – 30 November 2022 –

Caspin Resources Ltd (ASX:CPN) CEO Greg Miles says they’ve delivered the best gold and moly grades to date during a reconnaissance aircore drilling program at Duchess Prospect within the Mount Squires Project in the West Musgrave region of Western Australia. At Duchess West, the intersection of 1-metre at 6.04 g/t gold and 4 g/t silver at the bottom of hole are the best gold grades returned from the prospect so far.

Hashtag: #CaspinResources

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.