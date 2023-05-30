Cassian Returning Home for One-Off Melbourne Headline Show

Local export Cassian will return home this year for a headlining set at Melbourne’s 170 Russell. The show, billed as the Great Southern Land tour, will take over the venue on Friday, 28th July.

The show comes off the back of the producer’s remake of Icehouse’s classic Australia track ‘Great Southern Land’, which was released earlier this month. Speaking on the remake, Cassian says he was “born with this song in my blood”.

Cassian: ‘Great Southern Land’

[embedded content]

“I dreamed about making my own version for 10 years before reaching out to see if it was possible,” Cassian elaborated. “Having full approval from Iva Davies/ICEHOUSE and being involved with the legacy of this song is probably the greatest honor of my career thus far, one that I don’t take lightly.”

The producer says he spent a year slowly and carefully piecing the track together. “Around 100 versions later I’m proud to present the final, which I even mastered myself,” he explained. “Huge thank you to management, to Simon Moor & of course to Iva and his team for making the impossible possible.”

Cassian has been based in Los Angeles for a number of years now, after rising to fame in Sydney’s dance scene alongside friends like RÜFÜS DU SOL, Hayden James, and Golden Features. In recent years he’s notched up some big collaborations with dance heavyweights like Anyma and Elderbrook.

Great Southern Land Tour 2023

Friday, 28th July – 170 Russell, Melbourne

Tickets on sale now via Untitled Group.

