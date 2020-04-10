CastingAsia teams up with Kodansha to launch the “Anime Manga Official” YouTube channel

TOKYO, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — CastingAsia, an influencer marketing business by AnyMind Group, has announced a collaboration with Kodansha for the launch of the “Anime Manga Official” YouTube channel, available globally. The Anime Manga Official channel will host officially translated and narrated (English) manga titles such as Attack on Titan, Initial D, FAIRY TAIL, and more.

This is the first attempt to promote officially translated manga content outside of Japan, using a video platform such as YouTube.

Kosuke Sogo, CEO and co-founder of AnyMind Group said: “Japanese manga has received worldwide acclaim and for a long time, there has been an urge to expand the potential of manga to the world and deliver high-quality content in a more user-friendly form. Kodansha, together with CastingAsia, now has the opportunity to deliver great manga content through video, to the world, and will continue to deliver high-quality Japanese content to the world.”

Current titles slated for distribution are:

Attack on Titan – by Hajime Isayama

Initial D – by Shuichi Shigeno

FAIRY TAIL – by Hiro Mashima

– Background of “Anime Manga Official” launch

With the desire to deliver globally-acclaimed Japanese manga content in a way that makes it easy for users to view, Kodansha, with the help of CastingAsia, will launch the “Anime Manga Official” YouTube channel, featuring the content of its manga authors and publishers. On the other hand, recent years have seen positive measures in place to combat “pirated” content, and manga publishers can now distribute official YouTube video content.

– Official YouTube Channel

Channel name: Anime Manga Official

URL: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsOtSH0C-hdkaFFDKAxb-jw

Description: This is an official YouTube channel that broadcasts manga videos obtained through official copyright by manga authors and publishers in Japan. Famous titles such as Attack on Titan, FAIRY TAIL and other manga content will be available on this channel.

Please subscribe and turn on notifications, it’s something you definitely would not want to miss.

About AnyMind Group

Founded as AdAsia Holdings in April 2016, Singapore-headquartered AnyMind Group was formed in January 2018 and operates three business lines: marketing technology, entertainment technology and HR technology. AnyMind Group aims to provide industries, businesses and professionals with a suite of solutions to enable greater growth. Headquartered in Singapore, AnyMind Group has over 700 staff across 17 offices in 13 markets. To date, AnyMind Group has raised a total funding of US$62.3 million, from investors including (but not limited to) LINE, Mirai Creation Fund, VGI, Japan Post Capital and JAFCO Asia