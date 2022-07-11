Cat Power To Recreate Bob Dylan’s Infamous 1966 Royal Albert Hall Show

Cat Power has announced plans to pay tribute to one of the most iconic and infamous concerts in music history. As per Pitchfork, the US musician is set to play a one-off show at London’s Royal Albert Hall in November, recreating Bob Dylan’s legendary 1966 show at the venue.

As per a press release, Dylan’s 1966 concert was described as “the culmination of one of the most consequential tours in the history of rock & roll – when he electrified his songs, and by doing so enraged his devoted audience”. As Dylan did on 17th May, 1966, Cat Power will perform acoustically for the first half of the show, before being joined by an electric band for the remainder.

Bob Dylan – ‘Like A Rolling Stone’

[embedded content]

Dylan’s 1966 concert was a major landmark in an ongoing controversy he faced around the mi-’60s. Having famously made a name for himself as an acoustic folk musician throughout the early years of the decade, the ‘Electric Dylan’ controversy reared its head on 25th July, 1965, when Dylan performed an ‘electric’ set at the Newport Folk Festival.

Though his set followed on from the half-electric/half-acoustic stylising of his Bringing It All Back Home album, controversy followed on from purists who saw him abandoning his folk roots. The controversy came to a head during his performance in England the following year when, ahead of a performance of ‘Like A Rolling Stone’ with backing band The Hawks, an audience member called Dylan “Judas” for his supposed betrayal of the folk scene.

Dylan’s Royal Albert Hall concert is also the source of confusion for many fans. Despite the famous show being described as having taken place at the iconic venue, it actually took place at Manchester’s Lesser Free Trade Hall, with bootleggers mislabelling the show in subsequent years.

According to Setlist.fm, Cat Power has performed a number of Bob Dylan covers of the years, even releasing ‘Kingsport Town’ and ‘Paths Of Victory’ on her 2000 album, The Covers Record, though she is yet to perform any of the songs featured on the setlist of Dylan’s 1966 show.

Cat Power – ‘Kingsport Town’

[embedded content]

