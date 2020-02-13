Catanduanes gov’t worker held in buy-bust

LEGAZPI CITY –– An employee of the provincial government of Catanduanes was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Virac town on Wednesday evening, police said Thursday.
Major Bon Billy Timuat, Virac police chief, said Roman Valera, a resident of Barangay Gogon Centro, was arrested in Barangay San Roque around 10 p.m.
Seized from him were 14 sachets of suspected “shabu” (crystal meth) and a revolver with three bullets.
Valera, a utility worker at the agricultural service office, was tagged as a high-value target in the province.
