Catbalogan City woman nabbed for overpricing

TACLOBAN CITY –– A woman from Catbalogan City in Samar province was arrested on Friday for allegedly selling overpriced alcohol.

Odette Martinez, 30, was caught in an entrapment operation by operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) inside her store in Barangay Mercedes.

Martinez reportedly sold a gallon of alcohol at P830, which is beyond the suggested price of P580.

Seized from the suspect were six gallons of unlabeled alcohol.

The suspect was brought to the CIDG office in Catbalogan and will face charges for violation of the Price Act and the Food and Drug Administration Act of 2009.

LZB

