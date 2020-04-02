Catena Zapata Named the N°1 World’s Most Admired Wine Brand of 2020 by Drinks International Magazine

The Catena Zapata family celebrates this unprecedented recognition through a Zoom virtual toast to its staff, importers, and customers around the world

MENDOZA, Argentina, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — As Argentina went into mandatory quarantine on March 20th, the staff at Catena Zapata (exempted as food producer), donned masks and gloves, and headed into the vineyards to gather the remaining grapes of an extraordinary harvest. In this context, on April 1st, Drinks International announced that Catena Zapata was voted The World’s Most Admired Wine Brand of 2020 by an international group of drinks buyers and wine experts, including wine professionals from 48 different countries. The survey was conducted in association with market research specialists at Wine Intelligence.

The announcement, scheduled to be unveiled at ProWein Fair in March, was postponed after the event’s cancellation due to the spread of COVID-19 across Europe. At a time when health is of the utmost priority, Catena Zapata connected virtually on Zoom with customers and colleagues from all over the world to offer encouragement to those in quarantine and propose a virtual toast to their health and to better times.

Dr. Laura Catena, the winery’s fourth generation and managing director says: “I became a medical doctor at the time of the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s and felt hopeless at not being able to do more. Today, we are all able to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by staying home and helping our parents, grandparents, friends, and colleagues. This award for Catena Zapata goes to all the great people who have worked at our family winery since 1902, to our region’s beautiful vineyards, and to our fellow wine drinkers around the world.”

To determine The World’s Most Admired Wine Brands award, survey respondents were asked to list the three wine brands they most admire, taking into consideration the brand’s quality, consumer awareness, packaging, and its overall authenticity to their respective regions. Recent winners of the award include Torres, Penfolds, and Concha y Toro.

About Catena Zapata

Founded in 1902, Argentina’s Catena Zapata is known for its pioneering role in resurrecting the Malbec grape and in discovering extreme high-altitude terroirs in the Andean foothills of Mendoza. Nicolás Catena Zapata is the only South American to have received both Decanter‘s Man of the Year Award and Wine Spectator‘s Distinguished Service Award. The winery’s Adrianna Vineyard holds several 100-point wine ratings. For more information about Catena Zapata, please visit www.catenazapata.com.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1141007/Catena_Zapata_Toast_Graphic.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1141008/CATENA_ZAPATA_Logo.jpg