Catering to All Tastes: Makan Mate’s Customisable Menus are Perfect For the Next Gathering

SINGAPORE, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Gathering loved ones for a meal can come with a mountain of considerations. With a variety of dietary preferences and restrictions to accommodate, it can be difficult to please foodies and picky eaters alike. Let Makan Mate carry the weight of meal planning for the next gathering to fill the hearts and stomachs of the loved ones.

Since 2010, Makan Mate has established itself as a prominent name in the local catering industry, serving halal meals across the island. Their culinary delights have graced a variety of events, including events at both government and corporate organisations such as SGH, Mount Alvernia Hospital, MINDEF, NUH, National Healthcare Group, Singapore Changi Airport, community centers, airlines and schools.

Food serves as a universal language of love, bringing people closer together and Makan Mate’s extensive range of menus is designed to satisfy every palate. This season, they are offering seasonal mini party sets for gatherings of around 8 people. From delectable appetisers to mouthwatering mains and indulgent desserts, here’s a glimpse of what people can enjoy:

Prosperous Snow Fungus & Sliced Imperial Abalone On Bed Of Broccoli

Baked Teriyaki Cod Fish Fillet

Sautéed Prawn With Salted Egg Yolk & Bell Pepper

Sautéed Scallop In Xo Sauce

Braised Duck With Sea Cucumber

Homemade Golden Chicken Ngoh Hiang With Sweet Sauce

Scrumptious Fried Rice With Seafood

Longan & Peach Gum Dessert

Makan Mate offers an array of cuisines, from Japanese, Korean, Indian, Malay, and Western spreads on their website. From wholesome vegetarian and vegan alternatives to succulent meat dishes, their menus cater to various dietary preferences while keeping tastebuds and budget in mind.

“We believe in the power of good food to foster connections among people. We consider it a great privilege to contribute to the creation of joyful moments and lasting memories for families. Makan Mate is dedicated to using high-quality ingredients sourced from dependable suppliers, ensuring that each guest departs with a satisfied appetite and a content heart.”, affirmed Ms. Jess Lim, Makan Mate Event Director.

Makan Mate consistently keeps their menus fresh by incorporating high-quality locally-sourced ingredients, with seasonal menus that capture the essence of each occasion. Ordering from them is a breeze through their innovative online platform. Simply visit their website, choose preferred cuisine, set a date and time, and indicate dietary preferences. They offer a wide range of healthier options and can easily accommodate the dietary preferences or restrictions of guests.

With their unwavering commitment to culinary excellence and personalised service, Makan Mate ensures the next gathering is convenient and joyous. Say goodbye to crowded restaurants on special occasions and opt for an intimate gathering in the comfort of people’s own home. Treat loved ones to the warmth of a homecooked meal around the dining table, without the hassle of cooking and cleaning up.