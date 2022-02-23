Catherine Wong, the Hong Kong young pianist and educator, accomplishes her life through musical notes which in touch with the world stagesCW.jpg



Music is a universal language which carries the history and enlightens the future. As one of the most conspicuous young artists, pianists and educators in contemporary Hong Kong, Catherine Wong Tsz Fong is now actively engaged in education sector. She organizes the "Nurturing Talents in 1,000 Days" campaign and turns her personal studio into a professional piano performer training center in order to raise talents in 1,000 days and teach, perform and do publicity for them. She looks forward to cultivating publicly acknowledged outstanding performers through the campaign.

1,000 days to expand the realm of art

In the 1,000 days, Catherine’s studio would run in both online and offline formats. With her strong and more than 10 years relevant experience as teaching reference, both online and offline students could learn about the pick of piano. Online workshops could reach even more learning groups. At the same time, the studio would also hold master classes and invite renowned international performers and professors to give lectures on different experiences and theories in classes. They hope to combine artistic and technological elements to make music performances more diversified, innovative and with ornamental value in order to create resonances with audiences.

Systematic training to play exciting movements

Catherine is rigorous in teaching and focuses on solid foundations through systematic fingering exercises. Playing music is like acting. Catherine’s studio also adds guided music pieces sessions to teaching, which allows students to deeply understand about the artistic conception of the music and could express the emotions and skills better during performances. With years of piano performing experiences, Catherine also offers various piano performance opportunities for her students in various venues in Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area, overseas and even cooperate with well-known orchestras around the world. The cooperation with orchestras not only allows students to gain more experience on stage, but also trains their confidence, courage and maturity.

Spreading love and inspiring lives with music and art

Apart from piano education, Catherine still promotes charity work and supports public welfares. In each charity performances, Catherine expects her students could grab the opportunities to perform and let music meets charity to show the art inheritance. Catherine also thinks each performing experiences would inspire her students and the public to care about the society more. Along the journey with music, Catherine teaches her students the right concept of ethics, be grateful and respect their parents, and hopes to grow together with them and contribute to the society together one day. In “Nurturing talents in 1,000 days” campaign, the studio will work with different public relationship companies to help performers to create more awareness online and offline. Meanwhile, Catherine’s studio will help performers and potential students in the center to build up their image on social media. More information can be found on the website of Catherin’s studio. In this year, let us look forward to more outstanding pianists born from Catherine’s studio.