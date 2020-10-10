Catholic priest Fr. Sonny Ramirez dies at 74

MANILA, Philippines — Fr. Sonny Ramirez passed away on Saturday. He was 74.

The Catholic’s priest’s death was disclosed by the official Facebook page of Colegio de San Juan de Letran in Manila, where Ramirez finished his college degree.

“REST IN PEACE. We pray for the eternal repose of the soul of Fr. Sonny Ramirez, OP, Letran alumnus,” read the post.

“Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let the perpetual light shine upon him. May the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen,” it added.

There were no immediate details yet on Ramirez’s cause of death.

Ramirez, a graduate of Colegio de San Juan de Letran, is a famous Dominican priest. He was one of the founding preachers of “Siete Palabras,” a Lenten tradition during Good Friday where the faithful would recall the seven Last Words of Jesus Christ during his passion and death.

The tradition was inaugurated 25 years ago.

