“Catriona Gray bahagi ng hurado sa 2020 Miss Universe Colombia pageant”

Ang Colombia ang isa sa mga bansa na masasabing mahigpit na kalaban ng Pilipinas sa Miss Universe title.
Kinompirma ni 2018 Miss Universe Catriona Gray ang kaniyang special participation sa upcoming coronation ng 2020 Miss Universe Colombia.
Sa official social media post ng Pinay beauty queen, sinabi ni Catriona ang kaniyang magiging role sa national pageant ng Colombia.
“Hola, Colombia!! 🇨🇴 So excited to announce I’ll be traveling to Colombia next month for the first time to be an official judge for Miss Universe Colombia 2020 @missuniversecolombiaorg and also to work with @smiletrain as their Global Ambassador.Stay tuned for updates!” announcement ni Catriona sa kaniyang post.
Bukod sa pagiging hurado ng Miss Universe, isang mission rin sa Smile Train foundation ang pupuntahan ni Catriona bilang bahagi ng kaniyang official trip.
It is strange that although human diversity differentiates people, it is what makes the world beautiful. Traditionally, communities had structures that defined how members lived; the do’s and don’ts, morality and immorality, among other things. However, due to technology the world has become a global village, and there is a need to emphasize unity and togetherness despite our differences in race, religion, and beliefs. One of the ways of doing this is by sharing about unity and togetherness. @catriona_gray Thank you for loving our country, for believing in a #universeUnited #colombiaunida . Natalie Ackermann Presidente Miss Universe Colombia.
Si Catriona Gray ang isa sa masasabing unang Pilipina na magiging bahagi ng mga hurado sa inaabangan na National pageant ng Colombia.
Taong 2015 nang nagkaroon ng tensyon sa larangan ng pageant ang Pilipinas at Colombia.
Kasunod ito ng di sinasadyang maling pagkabasa ng Miss Universe host na si Steve Harvey sa naging anunsyo ng nanalo sa Miss Universe kung saan unang kinoronahan si Ariadna Gutierrez ng Colombia na kalaban naman ni Pia Wurtzbach na siyang tunay na nakasungkit ng titulo bilang 2015 Miss Universe.
Sa ngayon, looking forward rin ang pageant fans sa upcoming 2020 Miss Universe Colombia kung saan pipiliin ang makakalaban ni Rabiya Matteo sa upcoming Miss Universe pageant.