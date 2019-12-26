“Catriona Gray clarifies rumors that Alden Richards and Sam Milby are courting her”
This is what Catriona Gray has to say about Alden Richards and Sam Milby.
Following the rumors that Alden Richards and Sam Milby are courting her, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray finally addressed the issue on Tonight with Boy Abunda.
The beauty queen remarked that she has never met Alden before.
“I feel like the fans are really shipping [us], which I think is a thing that fans do. I’ve never met Alden before,” she stated.
Meanwhile, in the case of Sam, the former Miss Universe clarified that the actor is just a friend because they are under the same management and that the actor is not courting her.
“Sam naman, we go to the same church, we’re under the same management, so friend naman siya,” she said.