“Catriona Gray helps raise more than P1M for families in Smokey Mountain”

Beauty Queen Catriona Gray continues to ask for donors to support her NGO Young Focus Philippines.

Just a week after she originally posted in her Instagram account about her ongoing feeding program with the NGO Young Focus Philippines and Catriona Gray was thankful to share that they had already raised $20,000 (approximately P1,015,810.00) as of April 1. The beauty queen-host shared that she will continue to try and raise money to feed another 1,000 families who live in the slum area of Smokey Mountain in Manila.

She wrote, “I can’t keep the smile from my face , THANK YOU SO MUCH to everyone who joined in donating towards helping feed the families of Smokey Mountain, Manila! Together we’ve raised $20,000 . Currently we’ve distributed to 790 families and are in the process, in partnership with @youngfocusph staff and other local NGOs, of feeding another 1000 families this coming Friday! Because of your generosity almost 2,000 Filipino families will not go hungry and be able to stay home to protect their families health as well as their own! 🇵🇭 But we don’t need to stop there! Let’s continue to reach more families in this time of need. One 15kg bag of rice costs only $11US or Php550. Any little bit of kindness is very much appreciated! All bank and donation info can be found on www.youngfocus.org/rice (Link in BIO) Thank you SO much! 🇵🇭 #WereInThisTogether”