“Catriona Gray joins call to #JunkTerrorBill”

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray has spoken up.

Catriona Gray is the latest celebrity to join the call against the controversial Anti-Terror Bill.

In a series of tweets, the Miss Universe 2018 shared the importance of speaking out and opening our eyes amid the various issues confronting the world today.

“There is so much happening in the world and in our nation right now, and I know a lot of us want to just tune out because it all gets a bit overwhelming. But please, don’t allow that to be the reason we revert into silence and turn a blind eye,” she wrote.

She also pointed out why it’s important to engage in discussions concerning these issues, saying it would help each other out understand the bigger picture.

“We need to stay engaged because this is where our voices count. So let’s help each other by creating spaces that help us keep each other informed and help us understand what’s going on,” she said in another tweet.

Catriona, who said she done her research about the Anti-Terror Bill, encouraged her followers to do the same in order to help them come up with their own conclusions.

“I’ve taken the time to research and digest information and come to my own conclusions and I implore you all to do the same,” she said.

She added that she is not there to influence others with a specific decision.

“I’m not here to influence you to think a certain way, but I hope I can influence you to think for yourself.”

The Anti-Terror Bill has become a controversial issue because of the possible curtailment of the people’s freedom of expression, freedom of speech, and that of the press.