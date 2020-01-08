“Catriona Gray, kinabahan sa unang araw sa “It’s Showtime””

Bagong chapter ng career at public life matapos ang reign bilang Miss Universe ang challenge ngayon na pinasok ni Catriona Gray sa mundo ng showbiz.

Bagong chapter ng career at public life matapos ang reign bilang Miss Universe ang challenge ngayon na pinasok ni Catriona Gray sa mundo ng showbiz.

Ayon kay Cat, ibang level ang kaba na kanyang naramdaman sa naging pagbisita nitong Linggo sa ASAP at bilang guest co-host ngayon sa It’s Showtime .

“May bagong aspect in nervousness because I am singing. I am used to walking on stage, talking on stage but when it comes to singing, I haven’t had that much experience pa so it gives me a little bit of nerves pa,” sabi pa ni Cat.

“But I feel that the more that I do it, the more sanay I will become to being on stage and performing. I really welcome the opportunities to learn and to grow. I am very thankful to have had these opportunities so far this year.”

At sa kanyang bagong mundo bilang isang personality, sinimulan na rin ni Catriona ang kanyang pag-adjust.

“We have Mini Miss U. Yung mga bata sobrang sweet and cute talaga. Just to see them performing so well on stage and having that kind of confidence at that age, it’s really amazing to see. So today was the first ever and throughout the week, there will be different segments. I am excited to see the little girls to see the Mini Miss U,” sabi pa niya.

Kasama rin sa adjustment ni Cat ang pagiging fluent sa kanyang pagsasalita ng wikang Filipino.

“Oo, I really want to try my best to be fluent or at least at the best of my ability to converse with the Filipino people. Also in line with my advocacy, I do wish eventually to be able to tour around and give talks and I feel like it would be easier to comprehend, in the provinces especially, if I were fluent. It’s really something I am working on” pahayag ng 2018 Miss Universe.