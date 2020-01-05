“Catriona Gray, local stars react to Australia’s bushfire crisis”

Several local celebrities took to social media to express their thoughts on the ongoing massive bushfire crisis in Australia.

On Instagram, Miss Universe 2018 titleholder Catriona Gray, who is half-Australian, urged her more than 8 million followers to join her in praying for her other home country.

“Father God, I pray for Australia. I pray for rains that would come and dispel the fires that are raging. I pray for your protection over the land, all of its people, their families and wildlife. I pray for the volunteers, the firefighters, the servicemen who are putting their lives at risk every day. We ask for a mighty miracle Lord, in the name of Jesus Christ. AMEN,” she said.

“Australia is in a state of emergency! For two months, we have seen unprecedented heat and catastrophic bushfires sweep across the nation, with today’s forecast to be the worst so far, and the fire season is only just beginning,” added Catriona, who also shared a link to local fire services where her fans can make donations.

A “moved” Gary Valenciano shared Catriona’s post on his respective page and wrote: Let’s pray for Australia. Many of our kababayans love their and Australia has been good to them. The entire continent of Australia really needs our prayers friends.”

On Sunday morning, reportedly nearly 150 fires were burning in New South Wales and dozens more in Victoria. Property losses from wildfires were estimated in the hundreds as of Saturday.

According to CNN, at least 23 people have died in the wildfires and an estimate of more than 1,300 homes have been destroyed.

Check out other posts from celebrities below: