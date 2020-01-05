“Catriona Gray, magiging host na ng It’s Showtime”

Matapos ipasa ang korona, magiging noontime show host naman si Catriona Gray.

After her reign as Miss Universe 2018, Catriona Gray was welcomed with various projects to work on and one of which is becoming a host in the Kapamilya noontime show It’s Showtime.

ABS-CBN News confirmed the news through social media.

“CONFIRMED! Magiging co-host na ng “It’s Showtime” si Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray simula sa Lunes, Enero 6,” MJ Felipe of ABS-CBN News reported.

In her previous interviews, the beauty queen also shared that she plans to pursue her music career.

She also said that she is open to entering showbiz “if there are opportunities.”

Catriona represented the Philippines in the Miss Universe pageant and was crowned as the Miss Universe in 2018, making her the fourth Filipina to win the title.