“Catriona Gray named by Lifestyle Asia as Agent of Change”

Beauty queen Catriona Gray made it to Lifestyle Asia’s latest Agents of Change list, which was released on Sunday.

For this year, the society magazine recognized six influential figures “in different fields who continue to inspire many for their remarkable work as active agents of change as present.”

The 26-year-old Filipina-Australian was recognized for her efforts in reaching out to different communities and for remaining committed to her multiple advocacies even after her stint as the Miss Universe ended in 2019.

“Beyond the crown, the glamorous gowns, and the iconic lava walk, the Miss Universe of 2018 continues to inspire and reach out to different communities. While she has passed on the crown, Catriona remains committed to her advocacies,” said the magazine of Catriona.

“She helps out in Love Yourself Philippines and volunteers as an assistant teacher in Young Focus. The non-government organization educates underprivileged youth from the Smokey Mountains of Tondo, Manila, which has really opened the eyes of our queen to a reality of life beyond that of her own. Through her advocacies, she believes it can empower people and even encourage them to do the same to others. After all, an agent of change is all about inspiring and making a positive impact on people.”



In an Instagram post, Catriona thanked Lifestyle Asia for “honoring [her] as an Agent of Change for 2020 and for recognizing [her] charitable contributions.”

Aside from Catriona, also part of the 2020 Agents of Change list are Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, designer and philanthropist Tessa Prieto-Valdes, former actor and current Manila mayor Isko Moreno, socialite-philanthropist Kaye Tinga, and congresswoman Geraldine Roman.