“Catriona Gray proud to be an NCCA Ambassador for the Arts”

Catriona Gray, KZ Tandingan, and Julia Ann San Jose were chosen to be this year’s celebrity ambassadors of the National Commission of Culture and Arts.

Last January 28, beauty queen Catriona Gray added another feather to her cap, along with KZ Tandingan and Julia Ann San Jose, as they were announced as this year’s ambassadors of the National Commission of Culture and Arts (NCCA). The 2018 Miss Universe winner posted her sentiments after the event by sharing her appreciation for the local arts in an Instagram post that same day.

She wrote:

“Such an honor to be recognized as the 2020 Ambassador for the Arts by the Philippine National Commission of Culture and Arts @nccaofficial 🇵🇭 Kuya @carlosbuendiajr, look! I believe artists always create with intention. And in my pursuit to conquer my universe and to achieve my dream I sought to take the opportunity to celebrate our national Philippine heritage, art, history, textiles, music and dance to bring forth a new found interest in Philippine Arts to the younger generation. It brings me great pride to continue sharing our unique, Filipino heritage in the arts to my universal platform as it has become my advocacy, aside from advocating for education and HIV/AIDS, to advocate for love of country.”