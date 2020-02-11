“Catriona Gray proudly shares her ‘No Filter, No Makeup’ look”

Beauty queen Catriona Gray reminds her followers that she is not always flawless.

Last February 8, Catriona Gray proudly shared on Instagram a photo of herself bare faced and proud, with the message that life is not about perfection on the outside, because a person’s character is just as important and that’s what makes people unique. The 26-year-old beauty queen admitted that she wanted a change from all the beauty shots she had been posting wearing full on makeup. She wanted to show her followers her “No filter” look as she joined other women online using the “#AsSheIs” hashtag.

She wrote, “Because my feed has been looking quite ‘made up’ lately with all my postings from my events this month, here’s a nofilter, sleepy, messy-haired selfie with pores, eyebags and all, just to remind you that the skin you wake up in might not be ‘flawless’ but it houses a beautiful soul and that’s you! Happy Sunday!! #AsSheIs”

Catriona first got into pageantry when she won the Little Miss Philippines pageant in Sydney, Australia when she was just five years old. She joined Miss World Philippines in 2016 where she represented the country in Miss World that same year and finished in the top five. She made history as the first Filipina to represent the country in both Miss World and Miss Universe, before she eventually got crowned as Miss Universe in 2018. She is the fourth Filipina to win the prestigious crown after after Gloria Diaz, Margarita Moran, and Pia Wurtzbach.