“Catriona Gray records own rendition of ‘Raise Your Flag'”

Catriona Gray is set to release her own rendition of “Raise Your Flag” under Star Music.

“It feels like I’m coming full circle! This song was birthed from representing and making my country proud in the Miss Universe 2018,” she said in an interview with One Music PH.

The beauty queen turned singer added, “Now, with it releasing during a time such as this, I feel like the message is still one that needs to be heard, but now it applies to all of us, in raising our voice and raising our flag for what we stand for.”

It can be recalled that the song was her anthem during the Miss Universe pageant and was originally performed by KZ Tandingan and Kritiko.

“Now the meaning has evolved, just as I have, I hope others will find their own meaning in the song too,” she stated.

Aside from releasing “Raise Your Flag,” Catriona remarked that she is also looking forward to releasing songs in the future.

“Definitely, I hope to share [them] with the world, very, very soon,” she stated.