“Catriona Gray seeks help to raise funds for cleft lip and palate patients”

Catriona Gray sought the help of her followers for lip and cleft palate patients for her birthday fundraiser.

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray started a fundraiser for cleft lip and palate patients.

The 26-year-old beauty queen, an avid supporter of international nonprofit organization for children called Smile Train, sought support from her followers to help her raise funds for the surgery of lip and cleft palate patients.

Gray, who celebrated her birthday last January 6, said it was part of her birthday fundraiser.

“Please help me give Filipino children smiles for 2020,” she wrote in an Instagram story posted on Wednesday, January 8.

Now at 7% of the total funds needed, she still has six days to fulfill her fundraiser.

Back in October 2019, Catriona Gray took part in Smile Train’s Charity event in Brazil.