“Catriona Gray shares advice on how to stay in high spirits in the midst of adversity”

Catriona Gray gave a piece of advice to those who are struggling with feelings of hopelessness.

Together with Madame Tussauds, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray got to e-meet her fans from around the globe to answer some of their burning questions both about her wax figure and her personal life.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic having taken a toll on everyone’s mental health, Catriona shared inspiring words after getting asked about how she stays motivated and inspired in the midst of adversity.

Admitting that the current situation has made her feel discouraged, she opened up about being feeling hopeless at times.

“It is really difficult especially at this time. Like a lot of people, I try to stay informed and watch the news to know what’s going on. But a lot of times it can be very heavy — it can be very discouraging. I sometimes feel very hopeless. But something that’s been helping me is helping in small ways that I can. So I’ve been doing charity drives, fundraisers. And I find that not only helps me deal with the current situation — it helps me take away my hopelessness,” the beauty queen said.

Sharing what she did to overcome the situation, she added: “But also it inspires me to because I see the other people who are doing the same thing or I hear the stories of the families or the individuals or the frontliners. And it just gives me a lot of hope.

Catriona went on: “And I feel like just setting your eyes in the right things, you can have the choice to focus on the negative or you can have the choice to focus on the positive and be hopeful. And so I’d just be focusing on the latter. And it’s been helping me a lot And that’s how I’m able to stay inspired and to stay in high spirits.”

Among those who joined the e-meet were her fans from Malaysia, the US, Indonesia, Canada, Brunei, Thailand, Cambodia, Australia, Singapore, and Mexico.

Meanwhile, Catriona’s wax figure will be launched in Manila in 2021 and will be followed by a tour in Thailand and Hong Kong.