“Catriona Gray visits Red Cross in Colombia to promote fundraising activities for relief ops in PH”

She may be in Colombia right now, but Catriona Gray is doing her part in helping her home country as the Philippines struggles with the aftermath of the typhoon and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



The former Miss Universe recently visited the Red Cross in Barranquilla, Colombia to promote the fundraising activities of the Philippine Red Cross for its typhoon and COVID-19 relief operations.

The Instagram page of Cruz Roja Seccional Atlántico (The Colombian Red Cross Sectional Atlantic) also shared a photo and a video of Catriona as it expressed its excitement working with the Philippine Red Cross to help the most vulnerable communities around the world.

Just last Thursday, November 12, Catriona took part in efforts of the Philippine Red Cross to lend aid to victims of Typhoon Ulysses, which displaced nearly tens of thousands families as it brought heavy rains and severe flooding in Metro Manila and neighboring provinces last week.

In a video she posted on Instagram, Catriona encouraged her followers to participate in the humanitarian organizations’ donation drive, which she recently joined as its new ambassador.

“These families have lost so much and worry for the safety and health of themselves, their loved ones, and their kababayans,” she said.

Catriona, 26, is currently in Colombia to judge the country’s local Miss Universe pageant.

Aside from being one of the judges of the competition, Catriona is also in the South American country to work with Smile Train — an international charity organization and charity providing corrective surgery for children with cleft lips and palates — as its global ambassador.