“Catriona Gray’s ex-boyfriend Clint Bondad tells Sam Milby: ‘How about we have a little chat?’”

Clint Bondad, the ex-boyfriend of Catriona Gray, reached out to Sam Milby to offer him a “service.”

In what appears to be a surprising move, Clint Bondad reached out to Catriona Gray’s current boyfriend — Sam Milby — and sent him a direct message on Instagram to offer him a “service.”

His message reads: “Want to become a client?”

While it is not yet clear what kind of service Clint is offering to Sam, it seems Clint is offering some sort of service from one of his fitness business ventures.

In a post on his Instagram stories, Clint shared a screenshot of his message to the Kapamilya actor and wrote: “How about we have a little chat?”

Clint Bondad and Catriona Gray were together for six years before the couple decided to part ways.

In an interview on Tonight with Boy Abunda in 2019, Catriona Gray confirmed her breakup with Clint on national television and shared the reason behind their split.

“It was really hard going through the competition with that happening all at the same time but I had to keep reminding myself this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I need to give my best of why am I here, that I want to represent the Philippines well,” Catriona said.

She added: “So it was a struggle but you know, I see that he’s doing so well now and I don’t want to talk about it that much cause one, I’m private and two, I greatly respect him and I’m grateful for the time that I had with him. I just wish him the best.”

It was in May this year — after months of speculations — when Sam Milby publicly revealed that he is currently in a relationship with Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

“Worth every second of the wait. Most special birthday yet,” he wrote in the caption of a sweet photo of him and Catriona shared on Instagram on the day of his birthday.