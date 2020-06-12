“Catriona Gray’s Miss Universe pin bid reaches P250,000 in online auction”

A bidder offered 250,000 for the pin Catriona Gray used in the preliminary competition of the Miss Universe 2018.

Catriona Gray’s pin she used during the preliminary competition of the Miss Universe 2018, was auctioned to raise funds for COVID-19 mass testing in the country. A bidder offered 250,000 pesos as the auction closed on Thursday, June 11.

From 20,000 pesos, a bidder offered a value more than ten times the starting amount at the Shop & Share online fundraiser of some of the biggest names in showbiz including Angel Locsin, Anne Curtis, Bea Alonzo, and Dimples Romana.

According to Catriona, while the pin holds a special place in her heart, she decided to let go of it for a bigger purpose — a cause amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the country.

“My MU candidate pin that I wore in the prelims of Miss Universe means so much to me, but I’ve decided to dedicate to a cause,” she wrote in an Instagram stories post.

She added: “It’s currently up for auction. All proceeds going towards aiding the government’s efforts to provide mass testing.”

Meanwhile, other celebrities who took part in Shop & Share initiative were Pia Wurtzbach, Regine Velasquez, and Vice Ganda.