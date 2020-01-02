Cavite cops destroy P270k worth of firecrackers

SAN PEDRO CITY –– The Cavite police on Thursday destroyed more than P270,000 worth of illegal firecrackers by soaking them in five metal drums of water.
The firecrackers, among them the explosive types like piccolo and Judah’s belt, would then be buried in a pit in Dasmariñas City, said Cavite police chief Col. Marlon Santos in a phone interview.
The government-banned firecrackers were confiscated from illegal vendors in a series of operations in Cavite since Dec. 26.
The regional Department of Health said Cavite registered the most number of firecracker injuries in the region this year with 34 cases.
The police, however, recorded 61 cases, although Santos said most of these involved minor burns and scratches.
“I would also like to point out that majority or 46 of the incidents were caused by ‘legal’ firecrackers like sparklers and fountains,” he added.
Edited by Lzb
