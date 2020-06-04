Cavite governor: Modified quarantine pass system on by June 7

MANILA, Philippines — Quarantine passes in Cavite will be transferable and can be used by members of the same household with the implementation of a modified quarantine pass system by June 7, Governor Jonvic Remulla announced on Thursday.

“Marami po akong nabasa sa mga comments ukol sa policy natin sa Q-pass. May gusto na mawalang bisa. May gusto na manatili. Ako po ay kumausap sa mga ilang myembro ng IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force) at nagpaalam sa mga adjustment na ating gagawin ukol sa Q-pass system ng Cavite,” he said in a Facebook post.

(I have read a lot of comments about our policoes on Q passes. Some want it lifted. Some want it to stay. I spoke with other members of the IATF and I asked their permission to enforce adjustments on implementing the Q-pass system in Cavite.)

“Mula June 7, 2020, 5 a.m., ay may modified Q-pass system na tayo. Transferable na po ang Q-pass system within the same household. Ibig sabihin, kapag qualified and of age ang kasama sa bahay ay pwede na ipagamit sa kasama sa bahay. Magdala na lang ng ID (identification card) na patunay na magkasama sa isang bahay,” he added.

(Starting June 7, 2020, 5 a.m, we will implement a modified Q-pass system. The Q-pass will be transferable within the same household. This means that other members of the household who are qualified and of the right age can also use the quarantine pass. Just present an ID card to prove that you belong to the same household.)

Travel passes will no longer be needed for travel within the province for Cavite residemts, said Remulla.

Meanwhile, those who will travel from Cavite to Metro Manila will need a company ID or proof employment, medical or dental appointments.

“Ang pagbiyahe sa ibang lalawigan ay kailangan pa rin ng travel pass. Kung trabaho naman ay magpakita lamang ng employment ID (Travel in other provinces will still require a travel pass. Employment ID is needed for those who will travel to other provinces for work),” he added.

“Ang inter-province returning resident ay tatanggapin naman sa Cavite, pakita lang ng valid ID of Cavite residence. Ang age limit (18-20 years old) sa travel pass ay lifted na pag MGCQ (modified general community quarantine) na tayo,” he also said.

(Inter-province returning residents will be allowed to enter Cavite. Just show a valid ID showing a Cavite address. The age limit (18-20 years old) for travel passes will be lifted once we are placed under MGCQ.)

Curfew remains enforced in the province from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m, Remulla stressed.

In a Facebook post on May 30, the governor said he asked the Inter-agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) to continue implementing the quarantine pass system in the province despite the announcement of Interior Secretary Eduardo Año that quarantine passes will no longer be needed in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ).

Meanwhile, Remulla said the IATF has yet to issue a directive regarding couples on motorcycles.

He earlier asked concerned authorities to allow married couples to ride a motorcycle together.

The governor then reminded his constituents that the threats of COVID-19 still exist despite the province being placed under GCQ.

“Laging mag-ingat. Laging maghugas ng kamay. Laging mag face mask. Lahat ng tao ay Covid suspect. Wala pa rin chismis pass. Bawal pa rin ang stambay at palaboy-laboy sa lansangan (Always be careful. Always wash your hands. Always wear a face mask. Consider all as COVID-19 suspects. Loitering in the streets is still not allowed),” he said.

