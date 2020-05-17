Cavite governor orders closure of malls over social distancing violations  

MANILA, Philippines — Shopping malls in Cavite will temporarily be closed since physical distancing procedures were not properly observed amid the general community quarantine (GCQ) being implemented in the province, Governor Jonvic Remulla announced on Monday.

“Lahat ng mall sa Cavite ay panandaliang sarado dahil sa kanilang pakawalang bisa ng social distancing. Sa labas ng mall bago magbukas, sa luob ng mall habang operations. Wala po nakitang pinasusunod na patakaran ukol sa social distancing,” he said in a Facebook post, referring to the key measure of keeping a safe distance from one another to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

(All malls in Cavite will be temporarily closed after social distancing rules were disregarded before and during mall operations.)

“Kung akala ng lahat ay kung pati sa mall ay PNP (Philippine National Police) pa rin ay para na rin ninyo sinabi na kalimutan na ang ibang trabaho at sitahin na lang ang nasa mall,” Remulla added.

Remulla signed on Sunday an executive order on the matter.

Remulla said even supermarkets and drug stores inside malls will be temporarily closed.

“Kahit supermarket at drug store sa luob ng mall ay sarado hanggang makagawa nang hakbang ukol sa social distancing (Even supermarkets and drugstores inside malls will also be closed until measures for social distancing are set up),” he said.

Remulla noted that some mall employees use their employee identification (ID) cards to loiter inside malls even if they are not on duty.

He stressed that workers should not use their company IDs to go out of their homes if they are not on duty and warned that violators may not be allowed to go out if they continue to abuse existing quarantine measures.

“Marami sa inyo ang magagalit sa akin. Mas mabuti na galit kayo sa akin at wala kayong Covid kaysa natutuwa kayo sa akin at nadadagdagan ang may sakit (Many of you will be angry at me. It’s better that you become angry at me and you don’t have COVID-19 instead of you being fond of while more people get sick,” said Remulla.

“Marami ang magtatanong…’paano kung pauwi lamang sa trabaho at dumaan sa mall?’… ‘Paano kung emergency?’ Pasensya na kayo, inabuso ang sistema at kailangan higpitan. Marami naman grocery at drug store sa inyong bayan. Duon muna ang kailangan bilhin,” he added.

(Many will ask: “What if we are just going home from work and dropped by or pass through malls? What if there are emergencies?” I’m sorry, but the system has been abused and we have to be stricter. There are a grocery stores and drugstores in your towns anyway. Just buy what you need there.)

Remulla said malls will reopen once its operators submit its plans to local officials on physical distancing.

Cavite was placed under GCQ status from May 16 until May 31, after the enhanced community quarantine was lifted in the province.

