Cavite town drug sting nets P2.5-B ‘shabu’

MANILA, Philippines – Several huge packs of crystal meth, commonly known as shabu, amounting to P2.543 billion were seized by police officers during a buy-bust operation in General Trias, Cavite, on Thursday night, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said.

Reports from the PNP’s Public Information Office showed that elements of the PNP Drug Enforcement Group and Cavite Provincial Police Office were able to confiscate shabu placed inside 374 packs, each weighing a kilogram, from suspect Muad Romorus Abedin Mangotara.

According to reports from the PNP-PIO, the operation was conducted around 8:30 p.m. inside Mangotara’s residence at Somer Set 9 Subdivision in Barangay Navarro.

Aside from the packs of shabu, police also recovered boodle money amounting to P1 million, plus two P1,000 bills used by undercover operatives as marked money in purchasing the illegal substance.

Mangotara, who is now under the custody of authorities, will be facing illegal drugs-related charges.

