Cavite town vice mayor, 8 others nabbed for illegal possession of firearms

MANILA, Philippines — The vice mayor of Amadeo town in Cavite province and eight other individuals were arrested early morning Tuesday for illegal possession of firearms, police said.

Armed with 15 search warrants for the crime, law enforcers seized Amadeo Vice Mayor Conrado Alegre Viado and eight others, as well as four M-14 rifles; three M-16 rifles; one shotgun; one .30 caliber carbine; seven caliber .45 pistols; one unit of caliber .22 pistol; one caliber .380 pistol; one caliber .38 revolver; three pieces of M203 ammo; two rifle scopes; 20 magazines for M-14; 16 magazines for caliber .45 pistol; and several rounds of ammunition.

According to police, the operation against what it described as a private armed group named Asiong Group was prompted by the issuance of the warrants.

The group, allegedly led by Viado, was said to be involved in gun-for-hire activities, land grabbing, extortion, and gun-running activities.

Police said Viado was tagged as the primary suspect in the September 16 shooting incident in General Trias City, also in Cavite.

A case for murder and frustrated murder has been filed against Viado and two others, police added.

The arrested local government official and other suspects, and the seized firearms were brought to the Provincial Intelligence Unit of the Cavite Provincial Police Office for appropriate processing, police said.

