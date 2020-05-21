Caviteños get rice relief from Revillas

SENATOR Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. together with son Cavite Vice Governor Ramon “Jolo” Revilla 3rd went around Cavite for two consecutive days to personally distribute sacks of rice to each local government unit to meet the needs of the residents during the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) amid Covid-19 epidemic.

The Revillas turned over a total of 2,000 sacks of rice of 50 kilos each sack to 22 towns and cities of the province thru Kaagapay sa Araw ng Pangangailangan (KAP) of the Senator from Bacoor City.

“This is a great help in addition to the relief goods provided by the local government for extended ECQ status of the province,” General Trias Mayor Antonio Ferrer said.

Meanwhile, Governor Jonvic Remulla announced that since they launched the mass testing on April 14, Cavite has now a total of 25 swab testing centers in 23 towns and cities which include health facilities of De La Salle Dasmariñas Hospital, Adventist University in Silang, and Cavite State U (CavSU)-GenTrias and Rosario campuses.