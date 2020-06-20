Cayetano dismisses complaints over ABS-CBN hearings as ‘hazard of the trade’

SPEAKER Alan Peter Cayetano shrugged off complaints from lawmakers at the House of Representatives that those opposed to renewing the franchise of embattled media giant ABS-CBN Corp. were monopolizing the proceedings.

Cayetano said he has been receiving complaints from both pro- and anti-ABS-CBN colleagues and that this was expected since the issue was highly political.

“So I guess it’s the hazard of the trade, meaning it’s a highly charged political issue,” Cayetano told reporters in an interview on Friday after the turnover ceremony of the donations of the House to the frontliners of the Armed Forces of the Philippines on Friday.

However, Cayetano believed that the chairmen of the committees on Legislative Franchises and on Good Government and Public Accountability were handling the proceedings well.

“So for me, it’s not what the testimony is, it’s the facts that are generated, because there are many sides to the issue,” he said.

“So the better thing for us to do is do it well and then finish it as soon as possible, then just let the people judge,” he added.

He said what’s important was that the hearing was open to the public and that all issues had been vented out.

Buhay Party-list Rep. Lito Atienza, in a hearing on Wednesday, accused lawmakers opposing renewal of the ABS-CBN franchise of monopolizing the proceedings by taking more time than the rest of the 302 House members.

Atienza also decried that Deputy Speaker and Sagip Party-list Rep. Rodante Marcoleta had been repeatedly raising accusations against the network even after authorities like the Department of Justice, the Bureau of Immigration and the Securities and Exchange Commission have clarified the issues. He also accused Marcoleta of “browbeating” officials of ABS-CBN by preventing its officials from answering the allegations made during the proceedings.

ABS-CBN was shut down by the National Telecommunications Commission on May 5, a day after its 25-year franchise lapsed.

Its management and employees, however, called the government action a form of harassment as the network has been perceived as critical of the Duterte administration.