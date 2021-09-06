Cayetano eyes presidential run

Former Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano. FILE PHOTO

Former Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano on Monday admitted that he is considering running for president next year.

Cayetano, who represents Taguig-Pateros 1st District at the House of Representatives, said that while other potential candidates are vocal in certain issues, there are issues where these candidates fail to address.

He cited the proliferation of online cockfighting betting (e-sabong) and online casinos (e-casinos).

“Parang wala akong naririnig samantalang ito can really create a generation of zombies na panay sugal na lang imbes na trabaho. Sa diwang y’un, I’m really considering running for President,”

(I have not heard anyone talk about this when this can create a generation of zombies who can only gamble and not work. In that sense, I am really considering running for president),” he said.

Cayetano said it will be up to Filipinos to decide what they want him to do in 2022

He added that the country needs a faith-based and values-oriented choice in the 2022 elections.



“Kailangan yung faith-based at saka value-oriented na pamumuno ay isa ‘tong choice ng ating kababayan. Sa diwang ‘yan, I am seriously considering running for president, as we look at the issues (faith-based and value-oriented leadership should be a choice for the people. In this sense, I am seriously considering running for President, especially when we look at the issues),” he added.

Cayetano, the running mate of President Rodrigo Duterte in the 2016 elections,

resigned in October 2020 as Speaker while Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco, whom he had a term-sharing agreement with, was installed for the post.