Cayetano: House studying creation of Center for Disease Control and Prevention

House Bill No. 6096 filed by Albay Rep. Joey Salceda seeks to establish the country’s own CDC, an agency under the control and supervision of the Department of Health (DOH).

According to the bill, CDC is tasked with “developing and applying communicable disease control and prevention initiatives” and shall be responsible for “controlling the introduction and spread of infectious diseases.”

Aside from studying the proposal, Cayetano said the lower chamber is also seeking to increase funding for health research as well as improve the capacity of health facilities especially in the rural areas.

The health department confirmed on Thursday afternoon that a 38-year-old Chinese tourist has been found infected with the new coronavirus that started in the city of Wuhan, China. The Chinese woman came from Wuhan and arrived in the Philippines on January 21.

Following the confirmation, Cayetano urged the public to remain calm and vigilant, and follow the advice of health experts such as maintaining a proper hygiene and avoiding crowded places.

“We now urge the Department of Health to use their available funds to implement the necessary contingency measures to ensure that all our medical facilities and hospitals are equipped and ready to attend to the needs of the Filipino people,” Cayetano said in a Facebook post.

Likewise, Cayetano urged local government units (LGUs) to report suspected cases of the disease in their respective communities, as he expressed confidence that the government is working to prevent the virus from spreading in the country.

“Most importantly, we need to recognize the power of prayer in seeking the safety of our countrymen and the other countries affected by this contagious virus,” Cayetano said.

Several lawmakers have earlier advised the public to remain calm and be cautious after the confirmation of the first nCoV case in the country.

Quezon Rep. Angelina “Helen” Tan, who chairs the House committee on health, expressed confidence that the government has measures in place in response to the health hazard.

Meanwhile, Anakalusugan Partylist Rep. Mike Defensor, vice-chairperson of the health committee, called on those who came from Wuhan or those who have visited the place to have themselves checked immediately.

KABAYAN Party-list Ron Salo, who chairs the House committee on public information, said that Filipinos should help the government by not spreading fake news and alarmist messages.