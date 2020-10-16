Cayetano replaced as legislative caretaker of Camarines Sur’s 1st district

MANILA, Philippines — After being ousted as the speaker of the House of Representatives, , Taguig-Pateros Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano was stripped of another post as he was replaced Friday as the legislative caretaker of the first Congressional district of Camarines Sur.

Before the House suspended its marathon special session early Friday morning, Rizal 1st District Rep. Michael John Duavit was designated as the new legislative caretaker of Camarines Sur’s first district, replacing Cayetano.

In September, Cayetano was named as the legislative caretaker of the congressional district following the death of Rep. Marissa Andaya.

Sorsogon 1st District Rep. Evelina Escudero was also designated as the legislative caretaker of the second district of the province following the death of its elected congresswoman Ditas Ramos in September.

On Monday, 186 lawmakers ousted Cayetano from the speakership and elected Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco as the speaker.

Majority of the legislators ratified Velasco’s election the following day leading to Cayetano’s resignation as Speaker.

