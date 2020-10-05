Cayetano to confront Romero, Teves for ‘using’ congressional posts for ‘illegal’ practices

MANILA, Philippines — Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano said Monday he would confront former Deputy Speaker Michael Romero and Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnulfo Teves after allegedly using their posts as congressmen for “illegal” business practices.

In a speech delivered in Taguig City, Cayetano said his colleagues in the lower chamber rejected his resignation offer since the speakership row was not a “battle of budget” but rather a “battle of values.”

“May mga kasamahan tayo na illegal o illegitimate ang mga negosyo. Or illegitimate o illegal yung business practices,” Cayetano said.

(We have colleagues with illegal or illegitimate businesses or with illegitimate or illegal business practices.)

“Sa tamang panahon, kapag natapos ang budget, I will confront former Deputy Speaker Mikee Romero and Cong. Arnie Teves sa kanilang business practices at ang paggamit nila ng pagiging kongresista para sa illegitimate o illegal na gawain,” he added.

(At the proper time, once the budget has been passed, I will confront former Deputy Speaker Mikee Romero and Cong. Arnie Teves over their business practices and using their congressional posts for illegitimate and illegal practices.)

In another Facebook live just minutes after he delivered his speech, Cayetano repeated his claims, saying that Romero and Teves should not make it look like the speakership issue is about the proposed 2021 budget.

“May mga kasamahan tayo, and at the right time I will give them the opportunity to face the accusations, because totoo ito. Cong. Arnie Teves and former Deputy Speaker Mikee Romero, malinaw ang Konstitusyon na hindi pwedeng gamitin ang position ng congressman lalo’t kung illegitimate o illegal yang business at pag legal yung business, may mga pagkilos na magiging ilegal,” Cayetano said.

(We have colleagues and at the right time, I will allow them to face the accusations because these are real. Cong. Arnie Teves and former Deputy Speaker Mikee Romero, it is clear in the Constitution that you cannot use your position as congressman, especially if your business is illegitimate and illegal. If it’s legal, there will be practices that will be illegal.)

“Sorry, hindi ko talaga pinayagan kahit gaano kayo karami. Kahit gaano kalakas kayo. Kahit sabihin mong back-up sayo si Albee Benitez at yung Visayan bloc, ang bawal ay bawal, ang ilegal ay ilegal lalo sa panahon ng pandemya, don’t take advantage of the public,” he added.

Benitez previously served as a representative of Negros Occidental.

(Sorry, but I did not allow it no matter your numbers. No matter how strong you are. Even if you say that Albee Benitez and the Visayan bloc back you, what’s not allowed is not allowed, what’s illegal is illegal, especially in this time of the pandemic. Don’t take advantage of the public.)

Cayetano, however, did not elaborate on these alleged illegal practices.

INQUIRER.net has contacted both Romero and Teves for comments but have yet to respond as of posting time.

Cayetano made the remark amid his term-sharing agreement with Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco, which continues to hound the lower chamber.

Romero, an ally of Velasco, was removed from his Deputy Speaker post on October 2 and was replaced by Capiz 2nd District Rep. Fredenil Castro, an ally of Cayetano.

Meanwhile, Teves made the headlines after he questioned the distribution of infrastructure funds between congressional districts, particularly those of Cayetano and Deputy Speaker Luis Raymund Villafuerte in Taguig City and Camarines Sur, respectively.

Teves, however, has previously denied that his questioning was not related to the speakership issue.

Villafuerte, in response, challenged Teves to explain their possible links to illegal e-gambling in the country. [ac]

