Cayetano: We need ‘activists’ who will build PH, not tear it down

MANILA, Philippines — What is activism in its “truest and finest form”?

It is “when we make a difference not by tearing things down, but by finding things to fix and building something better from it,” House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cayetano made the remark as the House of Representatives began its probe on the issues related to the distribution of government aid under the social amelioration program, particularly on the alleged delays of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

In his opening speech on Monday, Cayetano said that the government needs activists who “will not blow churches and airports, kill our soldiers and police” but rather help solve problems faced by the country.

FEATURED STORIES

“A true and vibrant democracy needs oppositionists. But it also requires responsible criticism, responsible oppositionists who will oppose what is wrong, and when it is right will jump in to help,” Cayetano said.

Among the general complaints of the public with the SAP implementation, Cayetano said, are the following:

Too much requirements, tedious processes

Inadequate

Slow

Insensitive to vulnerable sectors such as persons with disabilities and seniors

Corruption

High risk of contracting COVID-19

Duplication of beneficiaries

Complaints posted in social media or covered by mainstream media

Confusion among local government units and barangays

Lack or breakdown of communication

The House Speaker has earlier said that the objective of the investigation “is not to point fingers, but to find a better way” to deliver assistance to the public amid the pandemic.

“Sawang-sawa na akong marinig na, ‘sana kung pinasa natin ‘yung national ID’, ‘sana kung ‘yung forms dinistribute house-to-house’. Lahat ‘yun totoo, pero hindi gusto ng tao ‘yung panay ‘sana’ eh,” Cayetano said in an earlier interview.

(I am tired of hearing, ‘if only we passed national ID,’ ‘what if the forms were distributed house-to-house.’ Those are all true but the people do not wanna hear ‘what ifs.’)

In the hearing, DSWD reported that they have served 17.6 million families as of June 21 for the first tranche.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ