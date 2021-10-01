Cayetano won’t run for president, discerns new ‘role’ in 2022

FORMER Speaker and Taguig-Pateros Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano on Friday announced that he was not running for president in the 2022 elections, saying he does not want to divide the nation further at a time when unity is what is most needed.

In a radio interview, Cayetano said he wants to focus on crafting a five-year economic recovery plan that can be adopted by those who will run for the highest position.

“We did a lot of praying and discerning at syempre kailangan mong tanungin sa Panginoon at sa tao, 'Ano ba'ng role mo?'(We did a lot of praying and discerning and of course you have to ask the Lord and the people, 'What is your role?')” he said.

“Kasi mas importante naman yung role mo at 'yung maitutulong mo rather than the position (Your role and what you can do to help is more important than the position.),” he added.

Cayetano had said he was considering gunning for the country's highest post. He ran in 2016 as running mate of then Davao City mayor Rodrigo Duterte.

Cayetano said what he discerned during the period of prayer and consultation is that his role is to draft a five-year plan that he can offer to the candidates for President.

He also said not running for President means he has more freedom to share new ideas — “whether ito ay mga best practices around the world or iniisip din ng mga Pilipino, you know, how to better respond sa nangyayari sa atin ngayong pandemya.”

(Whether these are best practices around the world or Filipinos are also thinking about them, you know, how to better respond to what's happening to us during this pandemic.)