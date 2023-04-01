CBC Group Appoints Healthcare Veteran Abbas Hussain as Operating Partner

SINGAPORE, April 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Singapore-headquartered asset management firm, CBC Group (“CBC”), is pleased to announce the appointment of healthcare industry veteran, Abbas Hussain, as Operating Partner.

In this role, Abbas will closely partner with CBC’s business teams to identify, assess, and pursue investment opportunities and strategic acquisitions to enhance the value of the firm’s existing portfolio.

Fu Wei, Chief Executive Officer of CBC Group, said, “Abbas has a wealth of experience operating in the healthcare industry, with deep expertise in key areas such as pharmaceuticals and biotech. His knowledge and insights will add significant value to our investment strategy, complementing our efforts to expand our business and ecosystem across Asia and beyond”.

Abbas Hussain’s more than 30 years of experience in healthcare has seen him helming senior positions at leading international firms such as British pharmaceutical group, GlaxoSmithKline, and US pharmaceutical group, Eli Lilly, where he worked with the company’s businesses across the US, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Prior to his current roles with CSL Vifor (formerly Vifor Pharma) Abbas was senior advisor at CBC Group.

About CBC Group

Headquartered in Singapore, CBC Group is Asia’s largest healthcare-dedicated asset management firm, with an AUM of over US$7 billion. CBC Group is focused on platform-building, buyout, private credit, venture, and real estate, across the healthcare space, including pharmaceutical, biotech, medical technology, and healthcare services.

We are committed to creating lasting value by integrating global innovations and talents. Partnering with the world’s top entrepreneurs and scientists, our unique “investor-operator” approach has empowered leading healthcare companies to widen access to affordable medical care, catalyse innovations, and improve efficiency in fulfilling unmet medical needs worldwide.

For more information on CBC Group, please visit www.cbridgecap.com.

Connect with us on LinkedIn (CBC Group).