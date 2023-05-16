CBC Tech partners with Zenlayer to extend its Global eNet SASE Connect to global emerging markets280499-CBC_Tech_Logo.jpg.270x.jpeg

SINGAPORE – SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 16 May 2023 – CBC Tech, a leading provider of next-generation Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) in more than 30 markets, today announced a partnership with Zenlayer, a leading global edge cloud services provider, to offer secure, high-speed and global-scale connectivity solutions to its customers worldwide.

Leveraging Zenlayer’s massively distributed infrastructure, CBC Tech will be able to extend the reach of eNet Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Connect –- from the current 25 PoPs (Points-of-Presence) to 50 worldwide over its global fabric. Its customers will not only enjoy high-speed connectivity into far-reaching locations across ASEAN, India, Middle East, and South America, but also access a suite of additional edge cloud services powered by Zenlayer, such as bare metal, virtual machine, and IP transit. CBC Tech, at the same time, will deploy security services over the Zenlayer backbone as part of the joint offering.

“We look forward to working with Zenlayer. Leveraging their global infrastructure, we will be able to offer SASE services, integrating network and security services, with deterministic and high-performance middle-mile optimization, to global and China enterprises, powered by CBC’s eNet fabric. At the same time, via this collaboration, we can enable Zenlayer to extend SASE service to their customers” said Hoo Shu Yee, VP, Product and Solutions of CBC Tech.

Operating over 280 hyperconnected edge nodes in the fastest-growing regions in the world, Zenlayer is a leader in edge cloud and the easy-button partner for SD-WAN/SASE providers to extend their global reach in an elastic and cost-effective manner.

“The partnership combines advanced networking capabilities of both companies to drive our business forward and stay competitive in today’s market.” said David Xie, Chief Product Offer of Zenlayer. “It’s exciting to see how this strategic endeavour will enhance eNet SASE Connect’s capabilities to meet the rapidly evolving market needs.”

