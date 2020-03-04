CBCP opposes use of nuclear power in PH

MANILA, Philippines — An official of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) urged the Duterte administration Wednesday to do away with its plan to introduce nuclear power in the country’s energy sector given the dangers Filipinos may be exposed to in the event of a meltdown.
San Carlos Bishop Gerardo Alminaza said he was “greatly concerned” by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi’s recommendation for an executive order that would allow the use of nuclear energy in the country.
—Jovic Yee
FEATURED STORIES
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.