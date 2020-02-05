CCP cancels Pasinaya 2020 amid threats of novel coronavirus

MANILA, Philippines — This year’s Pasinaya Festival set on February 7 to 9 has been canceled due to the threat of the novel coronavirus acute respiratory disease (2019-nCoV ARD).

The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) has said the cancellation of the event is “in response to the current outbreak of the novel coronavirus.”

“The health officials have advised people to avoid crowds,” it said in a statement.

CCP artistic director Chris Millado urged Filipinos “not to panic and remain calm.”

“Let us work together to prevent the virus from spreading. Let us remain vigilant and keep safe,” Millado said.

For the past 15 years, the Pasinaya Festival caters to thousands of spectators who can “see-all-they-want” for a minimum donation of P50.

CCP said that over 16,000 people participated during 2019’s “biggest multi-arts festival” in the country.

The CCP regretfully cancels Pasinaya 2020.“As the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus as a public… Posted by Cultural Center of the Philippines on Friday, January 31, 2020

The Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday confirmed the third case of 2019-nCov in the country – a 60-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan, China, who arrived in the Philippines on January 20 and traveled to Cebu and Bohol. She was admitted to a hospital in Bohol due to fever and runny nose.

Meanwhile, 63 Filipinos are among the 133 patients under investigation for possible 2019-nCov ARD in the country. The count also includes 54 Chinese and 16 other foreigners.

