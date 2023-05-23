CÉ LA VI Singapore Honours Pride Month with GLAM BASH and SLASSYimage_1 (1).jpeg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 23 May 2023 – CÉ LA VI Singapore is poised to enliven the city’s nightlife this Pride Month. With the inaugural GLAM BASH and the return of their much-loved SLASSY, the venue presents a dynamic duo of events that champion and embrace the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community.

Embracing the Diversity of Pride

“CÉ LA VI is a steadfast advocate for diversity and inclusion,” shares Clement Toh . “Our events, GLAM BASH and SLASSY, are designed to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in all its vibrant diversity, and underscore our commitment to creating an inclusive atmosphere for all.”

* GLAM BASH: On 10th June, CÉ LA VI Singapore kicks off Pride Month with GLAM BASH. Running from 10:00 PM to 04:00 AM, this event invites guests to a celebration of diversity and creativity under the city’s stars. The night will feature an exciting performance by the Dancing Mirror Man and a creative contest challenging guests to express their unique styles. The most dazzling and remarkable styles will be awarded prizes, celebrating individuality in an atmosphere of inclusivity and camaraderie.

* SLASSY: Returning on 24th June, CÉ LA VI Singapore revives the iconic SLASSY from 10:00 PM to 04:00 AM. This year’s ‘Soar High’ theme promotes the freedom to be oneself, challenging norms and encouraging authentic self-expression. Showcasing a diverse line-up of international and local drag queens, attendees can expect unforgettable performances that break boundaries and celebrate the vibrant LGBTQ+ community. Accompanied by the musical talents of DJs Shigeki, Amber and Emma, and Leonard T, SLASSY is set to be not just some party, but a journey of liberation and unity.

Event Highlights

Guests at both GLAM BASH and SLASSY can expect a blend of world-class performances, vibrant music, and an inclusive atmosphere that encapsulates the spirit of Pride Month. CÉ LA VI encourages attendees to dress up, express themselves, and enjoy an evening of exquisite entertainment and camaraderie.

Both events signify the importance of Pride Month, providing platforms that promote diversity and inclusion while adding to the larger conversation surrounding LGBTQ+ rights and acceptance.

For more detailed information about CÉ LA VI Singapore and their Pride Month celebrations, please visit https://www.celavi.com/en/singapore/whatson/.





