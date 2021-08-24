CEB to implement one carry-on baggage policy

BUDGET carrier Cebu Pacific (CEB) will implement a one carry-on baggage policy on domestic and international flights starting September, and passengers who will not comply will be charged with a gate baggage fee.

“Beginning Sept. 1, 2021, guests who do not comply with this rule will be charged with a gate baggage fee of P1,000 per person for domestic flights. In the coming months, the airline will also begin charging for its international flights — P1,500 for short haul and P3,000 for long haul,” the airline said in a statement.

The passengers are also reminded “to bring only one hand-carry bag during their travels to ensure a smooth and convenient flight experience.”

CEB said that the carry-on bag must not exceed seven kilograms in weight and its size must fit in the overhead bin or under the aircraft seat.

The strict implementation of the hand carry baggage policy is in line with the airline’s goal to improve its processes for a more efficient and seamless customer experience.

Cashless payments are also encouraged, in line with the airline’s contactless flight guidelines amidst operating during the pandemic.

“We have been continuously reviewing our processes to ensure we are able to provide the best customer experience for every Juan. This is being done to make sure CEB avoids any unnecessary flight delays as much as possible,” said Candice Iyog, CEB Vice President for Marketing and Customer Experience.



But passengers who purchased additional items at the airport are exempted and will not be charged with this fee, if they can show the official receipt from the store where they shopped. Other items that will be accepted as extra free hand carry are equipment for medical needs or for infants.

“We also hope this will convince our passengers to become more mindful as we do not want them to shell out additional, avoidable fees,” Iyog said.

Passengers are also reminded to properly pack their bags and avail of additional prepaid baggage allowance to avoid any other additional fees at the airport.