Cebu cases down, NCR stagnated – OCTA

A medical worker arranges oxygen tanks at the Manila Covid-19 field hospital on Monday, September 13, 2021. PHOTO BY MIKE ALQUINTO

Covid-19 cases in Cebu City have declined but the number of infections in Metro Manila had stagnated, OCTA Research Group said on Monday.

Dr. Guido David said that the cases in Cebu are on a downward trend, with its reproduction number now at 0.79.

“Although their surge exceeded the previous surge earlier this year, they were able to contain this, and we see that the intervals were shorter from the time of the surge and containment, and this is very good news,” David said.

However, the situation in Metro Manila or the National Capital Region remained stagnant, with the surge eclipsing the previous peak that happened in March and April,

David said that the reproduction number in the NCR remained steady at 1.4 to 1.45, which counters their prediction of a slowdown in the third week of September.

“A few weeks ago, we saw a slowing down of the trend, but the cases are still increasing. We were hopeful that we would be closer to a negative growth rate in the NCR, but fast forward two to three weeks later, we see that the growth rate has stalled and it has been constant at 15 percent,” he said.