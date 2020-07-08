Cebu City and Quezon City  face similar ordeal

FIRST WORD

PHILIPPINE authorities will soon face the problem of how to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic as it strikes heavily populated urban centers in different parts of the country.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has tried to answer the challenge through a community quarantine strategy under which areas are subjected to different degrees of restrictions or lockdown.

The strategy appears to have worked in the National Capital Region (NCR), where Covid-19 has been slowed down, although some areas in the capital have been more severely hit.

In metropolitan Cebu and Region 7 (Central Visayas), the strategy has proved a failure, and now the region is reaping the whirlwind.

Cebu health system overwhelmed

At the briefing Wednesday on the Covid-19 situation in the country, Health Secretary Francisco Duque 3rd was directly asked by President Duterte why Cebu City remains under the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) scheme.

Duque replied that Cebu City’s case-doubling time is below 7 (days?), and this puts them at high risk.

He added that the city’s health system capacity had been “overwhelmed.”

President Duterte observed that residents of Cebu were “nonchalant” during the critical days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Ang nahalata ko kaso sa Cebu, nonchalant sila during the critical days sa pag-putok nito. People were partying, gambling outside of their houses in Talisay… basta para sa kanila bale wala,” Duterte said.

“And sabi ko nga, kayong mga Cebuano, ‘wag kayong magalit sa akin… I am a Cebuano and I have every reason to be concerned about the welfare of the province of my father,” he said.

He said the designation of levels of community quarantine in certain areas of Cebu would be reviewed constantly.

“This is a very dynamic thing. It can change every day depending on the numbers and of course upon the assessment by our health authorities,” he said.

QC mayor tests positive

Meanwhile, here in our front yard and backyard in Quezon City, which forms part of NCR, we have been rocked by the news that Mayor Josefina “Joy” Belmonte has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The mayor bravely disclosed the news in an official statement: “Nais ko pong ipahayag sa lahat ng aking minamahal na QCitizens na ako po ay nag-positibo sa aking huling Covid-19 test (I would like to let every QC citizen know that my last Covid-19 test turned out positive).”

“Nagpapasalamat po ako na agad itong natuklasan. Sa ngayon, maayos po ang aking kalagayan at wala po akong nararamdamang anumang sintomas (I am very thankful that this was discovered right away. As of now, I am OK and I do not feel any symptoms).”

Belmonte said she was “strictly following” the quarantine protocols of the Department of Health, and the city’s Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit has started contact-tracing procedures.

Aside from this, the mayor added that her office, as well as the common areas of the Quezon City Hall, have been closed for disinfection.

She said, “Because of my visits to health centers, hospitals, special concern lockdown areas, as well as communities to know what they need, from the start, I already knew it was possible to contract the disease.”

“Pero hindi ko po ito pinagsisisihan. Inihanda ko na po ang aking sarili at buong puso ko po itong tinatanggap (But I do not have any regrets. I already prepared for this and I wholeheartedly accept this),” she added.

“I am a Quezon City resident, and I have made my home here for over three decades.

With the infection of our mayor, I naturally worry also that this development could lead to the reintroduction of draconian restrictions, which have just been recently eased. And then the return of our city to full normality may stop.

Australia’s seal-off strategy

I worry also that the situation in Cebu City could lead the government to seal off all of Cebu from the rest of the country and the world, in a desperate effort to contain Covid-19.

Consider what is now happening in Australia, specifically the city of Melbourne and the state of Victoria,

Australia will effectively seal off the state of Victoria from the rest of the country, authorities said Monday, announcing unprecedented measures to tackle a worrying surge in coronavirus cases.

For the first time since the epidemic began, the border between Australia’s two most populous states — Victoria and New South Wales — will be closed overnight Tuesday, officials from both states said.

Home to more than 6.6 million people, Victoria announced a record 127 new cases Monday as the virus spread through Melbourne — including a cluster in several densely populated apartment blocks.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews described the decision to close off the state as “the smart call, the right call at this time, given the significant challenges we face in containing this virus.”

Police said they would use “drones and other aerial surveillance” to patrol the vast border, with large fines and up to six months in jail for people who breach the order.

After weeks of easing virus restrictions, Melbourne has seen a huge spike in community transmission, leading health officials to effectively shut off some neighborhoods to the rest of the city until the end of July.

Sixteen of the new cases were detected in nine high-rise public housing towers, where 3,000 residents were locked in their homes on Saturday in Australia’s strictest coronavirus response to date.

So far, a total of 53 cases have been recorded in the buildings, which are home to a large number of vulnerable migrants.

There are concerns the virus could spread rapidly, with one health official likening the crowded conditions inside to “vertical cruise ships” — a reference to high transmission rates seen on ocean liners.

Community leaders have raised concerns about the targeted nature of the “hard lockdown,” which saw hundreds of police officers deployed with almost no warning, leaving some residents with little time to stock up on essentials.

“This is a massive task and the message to everybody in the towers… [is] those staff — thousands of them — are doing the very, very best they can and they will continue to do everything they can to support those who are impacted by this lockdown,” authorities said.

Australia has recorded more than 8,500 cases of coronavirus and 106 fatalities, including two deaths in Victoria over the past 24 hours.

The bulk of new daily cases are now being detected in Melbourne, while most other regions are enjoying relaxed restrictions after largely curbing the virus spread.

Seal-off won’t fit PH

The Philippines is one unitary state in one unified archipelago. Consequently, the strategy of sealing off an entire area cannot be easily enforced or maintained.

There is no solution or strategy that will fit all the disparate parts of our island world.

Cebu City and Quezon City are both vital and dynamic parts of our nation, and no one should ever consider sealing them off from the rest of the country, just because of the virus. That would be lazy and insane.

